District organises transportation for teachers

TEACHERS at schools in Morobe LLG of Huon Gulf district in Morobe are happy with the district development authority for the transport arrangements.

Ninety teachers and their families boarded mv Rainforest II on Friday for schools in the LLG where they are posted.

The logistic arrangement to transport the teachers was done by the district’s education manager Moses Wanga and MP Ross Seymour.

Headmaster of the Morobe High School Norman Apul, taking his new post after serving Siassi High School for nine years, was happy for the arrangement.

He told The National that the Huon district administration had organised the repatriation exercises for the teachers who were posted by the Morobe education board to teach in various parts of the LLG this year.

“As a new headmaster, I felt that it was a very good organisation by Huon DDA,” he said.

“Teachers and public servants are privileged to benefit from this arrangement.

“Regular/weekly trips by the vessel will be vital for service delivery.

“It is a first of its kind and we congratulate the Huon DDA and I appeal to the administration to maintain the service.”

Head teacher for Pema Primary School near the border of Morobe and Northern, Mora Aizide, was one of the teachers who expressed his gratitude to the administration.

Aizide, after graduating from Balob Teachers’ College, had been in the LLG since 2008.

“Transportation is very hard for us especially in rural schools,” Aizide said.

“Being posted to Pema after spending two years teaching at Toare Primary School on the coast. I found that transportation is a huge problem and adding onto that was lack of communication.”

