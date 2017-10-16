Divine Word wins debate comp

By LARRY ANDREW

DIVINE Word University is the winner of the Water PNG Ltd-sponsored universities’ debate challenge.

The DWU team beat University of Goroka (UoG) in the grand final of the challenge on Wednesday.

University of Natural Resources and Environment (UNRE), University of PNG (UPNG), University of Technology (Unitech), Pacific Adventist University (PAU) also took part.

DWU won four straight rounds in the preheats on Monday and Tuesday to book a spot in the grand final.

UoG and UPNG tied in second place and had to go through a decider.

All debate topics were based on water and sanitation in PNG with Water PNG Ltd celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

In the end, it was UoG facing off with DWU.

The DWU team of Evelyn Houje, Gahanao Gahanao and Peter Nasale had the upper hand over UoG’s Dominic Geary, Peter James and Gwendan Sibalen.

Third place went to UPNG followed by Unitech, PAU and UNRE.

All the participating teams were awarded prizes. Members of the DWU winning team will have their tuition fees for 2018 paid in full for by Water PNG Ltd, members of the UoG team won laptops, the UPNG team won tablets while the rest received cash prizes.

Water PNG business centre manager Joe Russell Agavi told The National that the debate was planned as part of its 30th anniversary celebrations.

“The six universities held their own pre-debates in their respective locations and selected the best to participate in the event here,” he said.

“We sponsored everything from the tickets, accommodation, meals, allowances and security.”

