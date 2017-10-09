Dockers win Pom AFL

THE Lamana Dockers put on a gutsy first-half performance to edge out Koboni by five points in the Port Moresby Esi Loan AFL grand final at the Colts Oval on Saturday.

The brave 9.2 (56) to 7.9 (51) win enabled the wharfies to claim their fourth premiership victory in their 20th year of existence.

The Dockers women were also lucky four-point winners over Koboni with a tight 2.1 (13) to 1.3 (9) victory in their final while the club’s reserve graders went down to the Oilmin Kokofas 4.3 (27) to 6.4 (40) in their decider.

For seniors, Saturday’s victory was set up in the first half of the match when they notched a 3.1 double (three goals and one behind) in the first and second quarters to give a three-goal-lead at half time.

Koboni had the use of the wind in the first quarter but struggled to get their engine room and midfield combinations going and only managed two goals and two behinds to trail by five points at quarter time.

The second quarter was no different to the opening stanza and the Demons lacked a strong midfield combination to gain a clear passage to the goal mouth.

Much of the game was kept congested in the Demons’ defensive 50 and allowed the Dockers to snatch three goals and a behind while they managed a lone six pointer to trail by 18 points at half time.

The third quarter was an even contest with both teams getting a fair share of the ball and both teams booted two goals each with the Dockers leading 50-34 at the third quarter break.

The Demons had all the chances to clinch the match with better ball possession in the final term but lady luck was not on their side. Out seven scoring opportunities they had, the Demons forwards were off target and only managed two six pointers while five went in as singles.

The Dockers only had one scoring opportunity in the last quarter and they made sure of it. Dockers patron Dominic Kaumu gave credit to all his players but Junior Meli Mong put up an outstanding performance to collect the umpires’ man-of-the-match award.

Like this: Like Loading...