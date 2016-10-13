Doctors raise security concerns

DOCTORS in Madang have raised their concern about their safety and security with Governor Jim Kas and the police following a robbery at a doctor’s home last Sunday.

In a letter to Kas and Superintendent Jacob Singura signed by Dr Gabriel Kune, the doctors were concerned about the home of a female doctor working at the Modilon Hospital which was broken into by armed men in the early hours of Sunday.

Kune said the doctor was still in a state of shock because the robbery had taken place in front of her children.

“Madang is no longer safe, tourism declining, business houses are struggling and citizens can’t live and work peacefully,” Kune said in the letter.

Meanwhile 12 families living at the public health department compound at the back of Modilon Hospital have been issued eviction notices.

Modilon Hospital chief executive officer Christine Gawi issued the notices which police served on the residents on Monday.

Five of the people continue to live in the hospital compound after they were sacked while others were casual staff who built their homes inside the compound.

Their spokeswoman Dianne Liriope said the five terminated staffs had court orders preventing the hospital management from evicting them.

Liriope said two officers were awaiting their reinstatement as ordered by the department of personnel management. She said a court had allowed the casual workers to stay on the land because it belonged to the State.

