Doctrine not followed, Marat says

RABAUL MP Dr Allan Marat says the doctrine on the separation of powers between the three arms of government was not followed in the last five years because only one was controlling and doing a lot of damage to the government system.

Speaking to the media in Port Moresby last week, Marat said during the last term of Parliament, the head of the executive arm of government was doing a lot of dictation to the legislative arm of government.

“In the last five years, the head of the national executive has been giving a lot of direction to the Speaker of Parliament,” Marat said.

“They (the national executive) were telling the Speaker of Parliament on how to run the business of Parliament which is not good.”

