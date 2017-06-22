Don’t fool people by spoiling former MPs

MORESBY North West candidate and former NCDC deputy city manager Honk Kiaps campaign on a Wednesday night at a Port Moresby suburb prompted me to write this.

Firstly, I would like to know if he resigned from NCDC prior to the election.

Secondly, how sure is he to get back to his former position even if he loses because that’s a public office not his by birth?

Lastly, he and his campaign manager must not fool people by spoiling the current and former sitting members by comparing the service delivery of Moresby North West with Moresby south electorate.

Geographically it is a small area when compared to the other two electorates.

North West and East are the two biggest suburbs which have some big settlements and three big villages in NCD, thus has its own challenges.

One cannot do everything in five years alone given there geographical locations.



Switch Off

