I DENY being raised at Kere in Sinesine/Yongomugl district of Chimbu and attending Du Primary School.

The letter by Yomba on Sept 26 clearly reflects his lack of research to verify his story. I have neither lived in Chimbu, nor have I attended any educational institution in the province.

I am happy to have lots of friends from Chimbu.

However, I do not wish to be seen as a by-product of Chimbu.

Ginsen G Saonu

Governor, Morobe

