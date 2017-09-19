Double celebration as elementary school opens library

The Waima Elementary School and the community it serves in Central had much more to celebrate on Independence Day as they opened a new library, thanks to the Digicel PNG Foundation.

The school received the library under the foundation’s reward programme, for having looked after the previous double classroom investment and improved in certain education aspects.

“Our approach to investing and assisting communities is a sustainable one. We are always happy to help our communities that help themselves take care of our investments and business infrastructure, thus our reward programme,” Digicel PNG Foundation chief executive officer Beatrice Mahuru said.

The elementary school had previously received a double classroom worth K140,000 in 2015 and had proven to show continuous community ownership and good governance.

For this, they were rewarded with a library complete with solar installations, tables and chairs, book shelves, chairs and a desktop computer for the library custodian. The reward was worth K125,000, making it a total of K265,000 worth of investment for Waima village.

