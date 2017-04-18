Doubtlful over new ballot paper format

I WAS surprised when the media reported the printing of the ballot papers before the issues of writ and nomination of candidates.

I also understand that the ballot paper is now under tight security.

Now, I have come to realise that the ballot paper format has changed. The old format had the names of candidates, pictures and the ballot numbers.

The new format will have the voter write the ballot numbers and names of candidates against his/her preference 1, 2 and 3.

This new format is ridiculous as more than half the population cannot read or write. The new format will cause inconveniences and result in misconducts and indiscretions.

The new format is bizarre and requires change or revert to the old format.

Printing names early may mean that the names of intending candidates who completed Form 29 are on the ballot papers.

What about the candidates who are nominated after the issue of writ, during the nomination period? What about the box number draw for the candidates after closure of nomination? What if the intending candidate completed Form 29 but is not nominated, is his/her name still going to be in the ballot paper? What a joke?

Considering candidates with more than two names, do voters have to write all three or four names? What if names are spelt incorrectly? Notable, writing of names will take longer than usual to complete one-day voting.

PNG, as a democratic country, an easy voting ballot paper format is vital for all eligible citizens to vote. Otherwise, it will result in malpractices and irregularities.

The new format is open to indiscretions and deceitful practices. I doubt the change of the ballot paper format is for the good of the nation. Could it be for the benefit of a few?

Concerned Citizen

