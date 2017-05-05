Dream comes true for young engineer

By SAMSON KENDEMAN

THEY say the eldest child has the challenging task of making the rules and setting the standards for the younger siblings. For Yako Punin Minaro, of Kiwi village in Enga, and the first in a family of six, this rings true.

He graduated with a Masters in Management last month from the PNG University of Natural Resource & Environment. Born on November 8, 1982, at the Sopas Hospital in Enga, he was the first of four male and two female siblings. Things didn’t come easy for him but despite that, he placed his faith in God.

“I encourage you to put God first in everything you do and then set your goals in whatever you want to be and work hard towards it. With that you will achieve whatever you want,” said Yako.

He was a typical village boy who began first grade in 1989 at Lakuai community school (now primary school).

After completing his primary education in 1994, he went on to Anditale High School in Kompiam Ambum district the following year. To complete grade 10, he again had to move school, this time to Laiagam Provincial High School in 1999. They were the last students at the school which was completely ravaged by fire following a clash between two local tribes that same year.

Following the introduction of Outcome Basic Education (OBE) the following year, he was moved to Wabag Secondary School to complete high school.

Life was quite challenging during the onset of OBE. As well as confused students trying their best to cope with a completely new system, teachers were also doing their best to grasp it so they could teach it.

Yako described it as a difficult and challenging time. He successfully applied for a place at the University of Technology in Lae to do a Bachelor of Engineering in Civil Engineering in 2002 and graduated in 2007.

Yako was quickly snapped up by Ramu NiCo (MCC) Ltd under its graduate training development programme and sent to China for training.

Ramu NiCo (MCC) Ltd first sent him to Beijing Language and Culture University and after two months of language training, it was out on to the field of work.

“Initially I faced many challenges but after two months in language and culture courses I was able to better understand the people and what was happening around me. I partly liaised with the Chinese counterpart who I have worked with,” he recalled.

He also undertook certificate courses in India and graduated with a Certificate in Project Management at the Fluid Control Research Institute.

He was attached to two different Chinese mining companies before returning to Ramu NiCo (MCC) Ltd in Madang to work as a civil engineer at the Basamuk Refinery site. After two years he left to join Mineral Resource Authority (MRA).

Through his outstanding work ethics and diligence in executing key priority areas, he was awarded MRA Outstanding Staff of the Year in 2013.

He was then selected to do a Masters in Project Management at PNG University of Natural Resource & Environment in 2014. He graduated this year.

Yako said many doors have opened for him, thanks to assistance from the Enga provincial government. “Especially, Governor Grand Chief Sir Peter Ipatas for the free education policy which I have heavily benefited from,” he said.

“First and foremost, I give credit to the creator himself for guiding me and bringing me to be who I am today. Without him, I wouldn’t make it this far but through the mercy and grace of God, I am living this life.”

He also paid tribute to his wife Josephine whom he married in 2004. They have four children.

Yako loves his sport, as evident in the positions he holds or has held. He was Enga soccer team manager in 2014, City United FC president in 2016 and is currently the team manager for Paga Panthers Rugby Football League Club. His team won the popular off-season competition, Coca-Cola Ipatas Cup, this year.

Like this: Like Loading...