Dua to focus on basics

By LUKE KAMA

NEW Chimbu Governor Michael Dua says the provincial government under his leadership will focus on improving and strengthening basic services and education.

Dua who is an educationist and a first-time MP told The National in Port Moresby on Friday after the induction for new MPs that he was not interested in discussing “big” things.

“As the new governor, I want to start low and small with simple, clear and achievable outcomes.

“I will work with all our open MPs to keep our focus simple, clear and uniform to address our people’s need for basic services.”

He said many times leaders tended to focus on bigger things and often overlooked simple issues of great significance.

“Every time when we try to advance forward, those simple issues pull us back one or two steps. That’s why I want to start low and simple by addressing these simple issues.

“My focus now as governor will be on Kundiawa town first, the capital of Chimbu.

“We will address the issue of water supply and ensure we have a effective and efficient water supply system covering Kundiawa town.”

Like this: Like Loading...