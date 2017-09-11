East Sepik gear for Games

TEAM East Sepik are gearing up for the 7th PNG Games in Kimbe West New Britain, says team general manager Clarence Hukahu.

Hukahu told The National that they had cut down their numbers from 200 to 113

which are 95 athletes and 18 code officials.

He said the team paid their accommodation bond fee and would take part in eight sporting codes in the games – athletics, beach volleyball, boxing, karate, kick boxing, para sports, soccer and touch football.

Hukahu said their travelling cost to West New Britain was a and they were planning two fundraisers in the coming days to meet their costs.

Like this: Like Loading...