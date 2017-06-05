Why is the EC not coming out clear

I AM not from Jiwaka neither am I a supporter of any candidate from that area but after reading Michael Badui’s story in the media about the changes in election venues in Jiwaka, it appals me as to why the electoral commissioner is not coming out clear on the set of questions the candidate had asked.

The questions raised by the candidates is clear and genuine as it is not for just one person alone.

If the electoral commissioner thinks his decision for the relocation is justified then he must not shy away and hide but tell the nation and the people of Jiwaka his reasons rather than giving childish excuses for all the wrong reasons.

