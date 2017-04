CAN the Electoral Commission tell us, the RO’s and ARO’s plus other pending service providers what it is doing to settle payments or claims it has owed us since 2012-13?

Many of us were not paid by the local provincial centres and were instead told to inquire at the commission’s headquarters in Port Moresby.

We are human beings just like any other VIP that the commission seems to give priority to.

Patient ARO, Via e-mail

