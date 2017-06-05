EC’s media statement is shallow

THE media statement by Electoral Commissioner on the appointment of returning officers is shallow.

The EC staffs are equally to be blamed because they play an active role in the appointment of the RO’s and PRO’s.

We have a situation at hand for the appointment of RO and ARO in Mt Hagen.

The candidates for Mt Hagen Open electorate are petitioning the EC to either revoke or swoop the RO and ARO of Mt Hagen to another district.

Their petition is based on the grounds that the WHP Election Steering committee rejected the two gentlemen’s applications due to serious allegations levelled against them during past national elections.

It was surprising to note that these gentlemen’s names were on the gazetted list. Their appointments were made outside of the established government administrative system.

Joe Muasuko

Public Servant, Mt. Hagen

