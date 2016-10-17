Education Department recognises two new teachers colleges

Two new teachers’ colleges have been recognised by the department of education to train teachers

On behalf of the Education Minister Nick Kuman, First-Assistant Secretary – teacher education and standard – Annemarie Kona presented official registration to Frank Maru, principal of Reverend Maru Teachers College in East Sepik and John Maidang of St Peter Channel Secondary School teachers College principal.

“It took Reverend Maru Teachers College six years to have proven to the department that it has met all the requirements ” Kona told The National last Tuesday after presenting the certificates.

Reverend Maru Teachers College will be graduating primary schools teachers as well as elementary school teachers.

She said Department of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology had accredited the courses of St Peter Channel Teachers College where it would be graduating bachelors in secondary school teaching this year.

She said for St Peter Channel Teachers College, it took it two and a half years to be recognised.

On behalf of the two institution, Maru thanked the Department of Education as swell as the Department of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology for the recognition rendered.

“We pledged to stand together to work with the department to work together and be accessible to young people,” Maru said.

He said Reverend Maru was an agency school of the Assemblies of God Church but was open to all walks of life to attend the institution to become teachers.

According to Maru it had so far held three graduation and is currently running primary training, elementary and flexible and open distance education (FODE) which students matriculated first before trained for primary or elementary teaching.

The tewachers colleges while thanking the department had promised to continue to produce more teachers in the country.

