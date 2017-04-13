Eec’s precious water

By EHEYUC SESERU

A RURAL community in Morobe has celebrated 11 years of constant water supply to their village through community initiative and wise water management skills.

Water is a basic human need apart from food, shelter and clothes. Billions of people in the world have died because of lack of water or no access to clean water.

On March 25, Eec and Busong villagers of Bukawa in Nawaeb in Morobe celebrated the 11th anniversary of piped water through their villages. Previously, people, especially women, had to walk a fair distance to fetch water in streams and creeks in the mountains.

For years, they also dug bore holes in sand near their homes, or on dry waterways of small creeks that run only during wet weather.

The water supply was funded by European Union (EU) through Adventist Development Relief Agency (ADRA) with villagers helping to put everything together.

Village leader Joses Yalu said the community had had plans to build a water supply but didn’t know where to start until a couple of female elites from the village arranged fundraising within the community itself and then spoke with EU to seek help.

Yango Yangwaga was working with an NGO organization then and Yaom Sere was with ANZ at that time when they got together to help their people.

Villagers raised K1,500 which was used to open a bank account, K1,000 of which was contributed towards the water project which cost ADRA K37,000.

“Water was connected on March 25, 2007, with six taps, two open showers and laundry bases were installed in between houses for families to use. The construction of a dam and laying of water pipes began a month earlier. Eec and part of Busong village have had constant water supply for a decade now.

Eec villagers celebrated the 11th year of the water project, re-enacting the exact programme they had in 2006. This included traditional dances from different areas, and drama and singing.

There were items from different areas of PNG as well. Eec village is part of the Kawac language speaking people in Morobe that includes Bukawac, Ahi villages and the Salamauas.

While the village is not too far from Lae, the lack of qa road connecting it to Lae has caused it to be isolated. Transport into Lae is by boat which at times can be dangerous.

Eec village is one of the last Bukawa villages. It is only two villages away from Finschaffen and where banana boats and large dugout canoes make the last stop before sailing for Siassi Islands, Sio, Sialum, Wasu, Finschaffen, and even West New Britain. Boats are refueled while passengers can purchase specially-prepared coastal foods of smoked fish, taro and banana cooked in coconut milk. There’s plenty of fresh coconuts, kulaus, to also quench the thirst.

A committee supervises the management to ensure that usage rules are observed. Each household pays K2 each month for water usage. Monies collected from 43 households pays for replacement of damaged water pipes and maintenance of the dam.

The celebration was low key with only their Bukawa wantoks from Buingim, Busong and Weduru attend.

The nearby villages of Buingim and Boac had similar water projects built in their villages but theirs have since collapsed.

Community leader Sakai Keposing said “the community has faced hardship with water and has struggled for clean water for drinking and other daily usage twenty years ago, but with corporation and partnership with organizations we have enjoyed for last 10 years a constant water supply through your own management system.”

