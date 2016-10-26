EHP expected to get policing programme

THE policing partnership programme between the PNG constabulary and the Australian Federal Police is expected to reach Eastern Highlands following a visit there by Assistant Commissioner Bruce Giles last Friday.

Police Minister Robert Atiyafa invited the Australian police to Eastern Highlands to assess the facilities currently used by police there.

Atiyafa said the PNG-Australia policing was being concentrated in Port Moresby and Lae and should be available in other provinces.

“I have seen that AFP and PNG partnership programme has gone well in Port Moresby and Lae and I want the program to be spread to other provinces especially in the training of our officers and improving infrastructures,” he said.

Atiyafa, the Henganofi MP, said the Kainantu police station and police quarters had been built during the colonial days by the Australians.

Atiyafa said the police-people ratio was too big to be managed well.

Kanantu MP Johnson Tuke thanked AFP Assistant Commissioner Bruce Giles and Atiyafa for visiting Kainantu.

They toured the Kainantu police station and Henganofi police station before returning to Goroka.

Giles said the visit was an opportunity to see the police facilities, programmes and establishments to identify which areas needed assistance.

Related