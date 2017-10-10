Eight million people to please

IT is not easy when eight million people have a say in the selection of the Kumuls squad for the rugby league World Cup.

I know Michael Marum and his selectors have had a difficult time trying to come up with our best team for they know only too well what rugby league means to the people of this country.

I must congratulate the selectors and coach Marum for coming up with the mixture of experienced players from the NRL, QRL and Super League.

Gary Lo is a champion player and James Segeyaro is an asset that you picked despite the strong opinions expressed by the fans.

Segeyaro, in particular, was rejected outright by many Papua New Guineans but he is a Melanesian and he was upset with what he thought was not right during his loss. He has repented, so what more do we want from him?

I am optimistic that he is going to wear the Kumuls jumper with pride.

Go Kumuls, Papua New Guinea is with you all the way.

Peter Akori

Okapa; EHP

Like this: Like Loading...