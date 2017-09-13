Election-related tension results in health problems

A NUMBER of women have died from childbirth complications and sick people were turning to herbal cures as a result of election-related tension in Mendi town, a Southern Highlands health official says.

Provincial health advisor Michael Mondi told a big crowd in front of Mendi police station on Monday that because of the roadblocks preventing referrals to Mendi hospital from the five districts, many people have died from preventable diseases.

“My office has yet to confirm how many mothers died of birth complications and other people dying of curable sickness back in the districts because of no referral as a result of roadblocks,” he said.

Mondi said that rural health centres and aid posts were running out of medicines and sick people were resorting to herbal cures.

He said the Mendi hospital was also running out of drugs.

Mondi urged the people to stay away from trouble or engage in any activity that would result in injury.

He said they would need to wait for another three weeks to get new medical supplies.

