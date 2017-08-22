Election’s over so move on

NOW that the national election is over with the return of writs and the formation of the government, the normal business, both at the public and private sectors, must take its course.

However, what transpired on the floor of Parliament during the procession leading up to the nomination and appointment of the Speaker indicates an absence of diligence and duty of care by some MPs.

Hats off to the chief justice and the acting clerk to parliament for their firm action.

The people of PNG have spoken and now it is time for the MPs to deliver and serve. By the same token, opposition leaders are urged to debate constructively and ensure the government delivers accordingly.

PNG can do better.

John Karani

Morata, NCD

