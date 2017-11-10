Eluh to face challenges

THIS is in response to Yapi Akore’s letter ‘Eluh appointment welcomed’ in The National on Wednesday (Nov 8) regarding the appointment of Thomas Eluh as acting Southern Highlands’ provincial administrator.

If Akore is an educated Southern Highlander, he should hang his head in shame when an outsider is appointed to come and fix our problems and run our province.

It is as if there are no qualified and experienced Southern Highlands’ public administrators left in the province or within Papua New Guinea.

The towns of Mendi is part Mendi-Munihu and part Imbongu electorates.

There will be sentiments and challenges that Eluh will face when he takes up the acting appointment in Mendi.

Good luck to him.

Kelly Matoli

Goroka

Eastern Highlands

