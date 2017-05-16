Equal distribution of services vital

MEMBERS must distribute services in their districts equally.

Some have the ideology of providing services to only those who voted for them and in turn forget those who didn’t.

The simple understanding here is that you, member was appointed to oversee and satisfy the basic needs of everyone regardless if they voted for you or not.

A leader should make fair decisions and equal distribution of public services.

Members should give first priority to those who did not vote them so that they will realise their mistake and will vote him again.

This way, you’re number of votes next election is bound to go up.

There will be double or two groups who will vote you in the next election: those who voted you and those who didn’t voted you but saw services reaching them.

John Daida

