Expo fishes for bigger markets

By MARK HAIHUIE

MORE than 50 organisations are displaying their services and products at the inaugural Pacific Seafood and Technology Exposition in Port Moresby this week.

The three-day event ends today.

Minister for Fisheries and Marine Resource Patrick Basa said the expo is an opportunity to enhance the participation of small businesses in the fisheries sector.

“I am glad to say that one of the key reasons behind the introduction of this inaugural event was to reach out to a wider fisheries community,” Basa said

He said the expo helps the government show its commitment to supporting and growing small businesses in the fisheries sector in Papua New Guinea and other Pacific Islands countries.

“In terms of showcasing our marine resources to the world, there is still a mammoth task that needs to be done,” he said.

“In the case of Papua New Guinea, our seafood companies have participated in major regional seafood expo around the world. But given the calculated costs involved in attending those events, we usually have only a few companies represented.”

Basa said it was timely to introduce the exposition to the world to attract fisheries importers to the region.

“This is indeed a strategic and practical approach to bring together seafood exporters from throughout the Pacific Islands and Papua New Guinea together at one location to showcase our products and potential in entering the world seafood trade.”

