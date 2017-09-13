Facilities told to use revised way of recording HIV data

By OGIA MIAMEL

HEALTH facilities which provide HIV education awareness, testing and treatment are advised to use the standard revised operating procedure for recording data.

Global Fund representative Isabella Parapi told the National Capital District HIV surveillance training workshop that the 2011 revised standard operating procedure for HIV disease surveillance and monitoring data recording, collection and reporting manual set out all the surveillance tools for health workers to follow. “Surv1 is used at the end of the month to report summary data on HIV testing and syphilis testing and Surv2 is used to report summary data on HIV care and ART,” she said.

She said it was crucial for health facilities providing HIV care and anti-retro viral drugs to submit to the Health Department their monthly data.

The data recording tools outlined in the manual are the ante natal care register to record first pregnancy visits, register to record women giving birth, log book to document HIV testing and syphilis testing, HIV care and ART visit log book, register of infants exposed to HIV, HIV care register and ART register.

Family Health International senior technical officer Dr Justine Nankinga said the FHI360 and National Capital District health service conducted an assessment of the monitoring and evaluation system in Port Moresby.

She said the three-day training conducted by FHI360 with the National Capital District Health Service was to improve the HIV monitoring and evaluation system in NCD.

Like this: Like Loading...