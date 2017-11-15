Failure to produce reports seen as a result of lack of training

THE lack of training of public servants in the development agenda has resulted in their failure to produce quarterly reports, says a public servant.

Samson Kendeman, the Department of Implementation and Rural Development (DIRD) public relations and media adviser, said public servants were frontliners in the implementation of provincial (PSIP) and district service (DSIP) improvement programme funds.

He spoke during a training programme for public servants for the Tambul-Nebilyer district in Western Highlands and and Anglimp-South Waghi in Jiwaka yesterday. “We have to upskill public servants and much of the training will be focused on how the public service machinery works,” Kendeman said.

“We are big-time failures for not providing training.”

Kendeman said there was no training for public servants these days, basically those on the frontline of utilising provincial and district service improvement programmes funds for effective service delivery.

“Public servants down at the district and local-level governments are finding it hard to implement projects and programmes and furnish reports,” he said.

“This is a big area of concern where all public servants should be trained so they have skills and knowledge on how to implement PSIP and DSIP because there are lots of funds going down to districts and provinces,” he said.

