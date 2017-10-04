Family of ex-servicemen call on Govt to build museum for war relics

Dependents of ex-servicemen in Morobe have called for proper setting up of relics from World War II.

Native Ex-Servicemen Dependant Association of Situm and Gobari villages in Nawaeb has called for Government’s support in establishing war relic sites or a museum for visitors to Lae.

Team leader Lawrence Vaki said there were war remains scattered all over the province including Bulolo, Wau, Finschhafen, Salamaua, Bukawa, Nadzab and fringes of Lae.

“Lae was a strategic location during the New Guinea campaign but there are no established sites to show for that,” he said.

Vaki said Morobe could attract tourists if the association’s plans became a reality.

Lae was the site of heavy fighting between Australian and Japanese troops during WWII.

Vaki said the association had a partnership with dependents of the Australian Seventh and Ninth divisions, who had established Situm Primary School and health centre in memory of the campaign.

He said the Australian dependents occasionally visited Situm.

