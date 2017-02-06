Farmers provided market to sell

LOCAL farmers in Port Moresby have been provided an avenue to market their fresh garden produce to generate income, thanks to City Pharmacy Limited (CPL) group.

CPL’s Stop and Shop opened their “Fresh Farmers Market” on Saturday at the Waigani Steamships’ compound.

Special project manager produce distribution centre Raj B Shahi told The National that the intention of the market was to help support local farmers to generate income to sustain themselves.

“Since farmers usually sell their produce in the open air and by the roadsides during the hot sun, we decided to make it more safe and hygienic through this market so that fresh produce is handled and sold in a more convenient way,’ Shahi said.

Shahi said the supplies of fresh vegetables and produce were from local farmers within the city, Rigo in Central and through air and sea freight from Goroka, Lae and Mt Hagen.

They also purchase sago supplies from Gulf.

Mai-June Reka who supplies sago said this was a great avenue to start her business and market sago that she normally brings from the locals in Gulf.

Customer Eunice Micky and daughter Roseannah were also there to buy fruits for breakfast after doing stationery shopping.

Michelle Barip, a customer who works just across at the BSP Waigani branch said the prices of the fresh produce were good.

She said it was convenient and a good initiative to support local farmers.

Like this: Like Loading...