Fiji textile designs impress at expo

A FIJIAN textile company taking part in the second Vision City Trade Expo has noted the great interest in its products by customers to the Mega Mall.

Fiji Boutique PNG partner Johnny Manoa said the company was established in Fiji in the ‘60s had been operating in PNG for three years.

The move to PNG was to introduce Fiji garments and designs to the PNG market and cater for the growing demand, he said.

“We are actually displaying some of our latest products such as the Zulu new arrivals of men’s shirts with Fiji and Pacific designs and dresses. Both come in various sizes and are also available for children,” Manoa said.

“These are all from Fiji where we have a family company that manufacture them and we bring them here to show the PNG market what Fiji and Pacific culture is all about in terms of clothing and traditional designs. There is demand here.

“We took part in this expo last year. My sister and I operate here while our headquarters is in Fiji.

“We do corporate-wear as well with our last client being the PNG Cocoa Board, where we did about 700 shirts for them.”

