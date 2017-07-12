FileMaker launches cloud service in Australia

APPLE subsidiary FileMaker has extended its presence Down Under, launching its FileMaker Cloud platform in Australia as part of its international availability rollout.

FileMaker Cloud gives users with minimal development experience the ability to deploy apps in the cloud using a subscription model and no on-premises infrastructure.

Before garnering a local presence, FileMaker Cloud was only available to Australian customers via its US-based datacentre.

Speaking with ZDNet ahead of the launch, Ann Monroe, vice-president of customer success at FileMaker, said the company aimed to assist people undertaking business change in creating custom apps without the need for heavy software development skills.

“We’ve worked hard to make our technology accessible for everyone,” she explained. “We’re really excited to make FileMaker cloud available in the regional detacentres.”

With more than one million users under active subscription, Monroe said FileMaker was used by businesses from varying sectors and industries.

Its Australian customers include not-for-profit Youth With a Mission (YWAM), which among other initiatives operates medical ships that deliver aid in Papua New Guinea.

Monroe explained that YWAM uses FileMaker to host information about caregivers, immunisation, medical information, and many others, in the one app.

“It’s really great because they’re doing that all onboard a ship,” she said. – ZDNet

