Fill forms, teachers told

TEACHERS around the country returning to work on Monday have been reminded to fill their resumption of duty forms to ensure they get paid.

Classes begin on Jan 30.

Education Secretary Dr Uke Kombra urged provincial education and school officials to ensure the resumption processes were followed.

“Teachers will be required to report to their principal, head teacher or manager (on Monday) to confirm that they have been posted to the school by the National Education Board or the Provincial Education Board,” he said.

“The teachers must also complete the Resumption of Duty Summary Sheet and Teacher Record of Appointment. The sheet is vital because it ascertains the continuity of the teachers’ salary payment this year.

“It is also crucial that all forms must be filled in correctly and signed off.”

Kombra said all the forms had been sent to the provincial education offices last month.

He reminded teachers to begin classes as scheduled.

“On the date when classes will start, the students must begin with their lessons and teachers are present to teach programmed lessons,” Kombra said.

He urged teachers and managers to ensure a smooth trouble-free start to the academic year.

Like this: Like Loading...