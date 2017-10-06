Finals venue to be confirmed

Moresby South Rugby League preliminary finals have been scheduled for Sunday but the competition organisers have yet to confirm a venue.

The league’s deputy chairman Bagelo Solien said yesterday they were hopeful that a venue would be confirmed before Sunday.

Solien said the A grade match between Vadavada United and Talai Spartans would be the “centre of attraction” as the winners would advance to the grand final to meet reigning premiers Badili Warako Storm. The losers bow out of the 2017 premiership campaign.

In the women’s division, Sub City and Kone Tigers will have a rematch following a 4-4 draw last weekend.

The winner will meet Gabutu Dragons in the decider.

In the reserve grade Gabutu Dragons and L&A Bulldogs have a rematch after last weekend’s 2-2 deadlock, to decide who will meet Sub City Raiders for the crown.

