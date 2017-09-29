Fincorp awards employee of the year with trip to Sydney

By TREVOR WAHUNE

FINCORP Limited has rewarded its employee of the year with a trip for two to Sydney to watch the NRL grand final on Sunday.

The recipient is Port Moresby branch logistics supervisor Panina Opa.

In addition to the air tickets, he will also receive an accommodation allowance, VIP tickets to the NRL grand final and more than K1,000 spending money.

“Opa will be going down with his wife Janet not only to watch the NRL grand final, but also to watch the SP Hunters play against the New South Wales cup winners, the Penrith Pathers,” Fincorp managing director Tony Withlam said.

“That will be the curtain raiser to the NRL grand final this Sunday.”

Opa thanked Fincorp for rewarding his efforts and service to the company. “I thank Fincorp for rewarding us in such a way and it is impressive for the organisation to have awarded such compliments to its staff in recognising them as assets,” he said.

Fincorp rewards it performing staff with similar awards every year.

“We send them either to Cairns or the NRL grand final,” Withlam told The National.

“We have sent some to NRL grand finals two times before or sometimes a trip for two to Cairns or Brisbane for a weekend.

“If they are from outside of National Capital District, we pay their airfares from Kokopo, Goroka, Mt Hagen, Lae or wherever their branches are in Papua New Guinea over to Port Moresby before they go.

“We also give them money to spend while they are in Australia.”

