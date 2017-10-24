Finschhafen marks positive step following tourists’ visit

By JIMMY KALEBE

A recent visit by tourists to Finschhafen in Morobe has been described as a positive step towards developing tourism in the district.

Over 70 tourists from Australia, Austria, Great Britain, Germany, Israel, New Zealand, Switzerland and the United States visited Finschhafen.

The tourists also visited Tuami Island in Siassi, Madang, Sepik and Rabaul during their three-week tour of the country.

The tour was facilitated by Coral Expedition in Cairns, Australia.

It was seen as a step towards developing tourism in districts around the country.

Meanwhile, a call has been made to the Morobe government to support tourism development in the districts.

Finschhafen’s acting tourism officer David Buase said tourism had the potential to expand in the district as there were many historic sites and other attractions on offer.

“We just need to develop the industry and make it possible for both the tourists and local people to enjoy benefits from this industry.”

Buase said once the industry secures backing from the government, people would be supportive as they were ready to make their visitors feel welcome and safe.

