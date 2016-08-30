Fish vendors to sell catch in new wing

By JUNIOR UKAHA

FISH vendors at the Lae Main Market will now have a proper place to sell their catch.

This comes after the National Fisheries Authority (NFA) funded the extension of the market’s left wing shelter for fish vendors to sell their catch.

Lae City manager Roy Kamen told The National yesterday that the NFA had given a “substantial amount of money” to a contractor to construct buildings at the market for fishermen and fish vendors.

“This is assistance from NFA,” Kamen said.

“They have come on board to assist our fish vendors.

“They are building it themselves using their own money and contractor.

“It has nothing to do with the city council.

“But, as the authority on the ground, I am happy about the development because they (NFA) are not only helping out fish vendors but also our mothers who are facing problems with market shelters.”

According to Kamen, work on the extended market shelter started last month and will continue to next month.

The market extension consists of three new buildings with benches and tables for vendors.

The Lae city manager said his management had plans to improve the market with assistance of the New Zealand government.

Kamen said discussions were being held and once everything was finalised, the proper upgrading of the market can take place.

