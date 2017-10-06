Fisheries facing lift

ABOUT 1500 students annually are expected to pass through the National Fisheries College (NFC) and into the sector, principal Jeff Kinch says.

He said this, as well as the NFC courses, were based on the labour demand from fisheries companies in their operations.

“Our target is 1500 people a year, and that is also dependent on the industry and demands and for us to provide that quality level of training and make sure that the industry can feel comfortable that the people they are receiving are suitably qualified,” he said.

“Because of the different things with the training packages, we do have a mixture of people from the industry, some self-sponsored people, and people coming from the vocational centres and rural village people.”

The NFC graduation will be held today on two pioneering certificate courses in Kavieng, New Ireland.

