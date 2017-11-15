Focus on order as SHP recovers

POLICE in Southern Highlands will be focusing on law and order and public confidence as they try to rebuild from the violence which affected lives, properties and businesses in Mendi after this year’s general election.

New provincial police commander Chief Supt Joseph Tondop, who has taken over from Supt Sibron Papato, said that the maintenance of law and order was the main concern.

He said people needed to see that public and business services returned to normal.

“I am happy to take over from where PPC Papato has left off,” he said.

“However, my first task is to restore rule of law and public confidence in the system of government so everyone will go about their normal business.”

Tondop said in order for normalcy to return he needed the support of all leaders in the province, including members of parliament.

There will be a police parade tomorrow at Mendi police station followed by a consultative meeting between police and community leaders on Friday.

“I have invited all key stakeholders and chief leaders for a conference in Mendi,” Tondop said.

“A way forward will be developed based on outcomes reached in this consultative meeting (so that) people can live their normal lives.”

Outgoing police chief Papato said unity in the province was important if Tondop was to succeed.

“I urge you to work with Tondop and ensure that rule of law is maintained at all levels,” he said.

“I thank the people of Southern Highlands for the support rendered to me during my tenure as PPC and further commend the hard-working police officers for their cooperation.”

