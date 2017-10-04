Former ESP governor challenges Maru’s win

FORMER East Sepik Governor Peter Wararu Waranaka has challenged the declaration of Richard Maru as the Yangoru-Saussia MP.

Maru defeated Waranaka in the general election. Waranaka’s lawyer, John Alman, alleged that there were 22 instances of bribery, undue influence, and errors and omission during the counting.

Waranaka is also seeking an order to restrain Maru, his supporters and police officers from interfering with his witnesses.

He will call 181 witnesses. Maru’s lawyer Paul Mawa told the court that there were serious competency issues which needed to be tried. Justice Collin Makail ordered that the petition return to court for pre trial conference and listing on Nov 24.

