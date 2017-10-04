Former MP re-arrested for breach of bail rule

A FORMER Cabinet Minister facing two charges relating to the recent general election has been re-arrested for allegedly breaching his bail conditions.

Former Culture Arts and Tourism Tobias Kulang, who lost the Kundiawa-Gembogl seat to businessman William Onguglo Gogl, is facing charges of unlawful killing and for taking part in riot. It was in relation to the violence in Kundiawa town during the counting period. He was granted bail on the condition that he did not leave Chimbu.

Chimbu provincial police commander Acting Superintendent David Seine Jnr said Kulang was arrested in Kundiawa for allegedly breaching his bail conditions.

The election-related violence spread to Kulang’s Gembogl village where several homes were burnt, with properties and plants destroyed.

Mt Wilhelm High School was also closed after students and villagers clashed.

“Teachers and their families are living in fear. Some left the school while others are still in school,” Mt Wilhelm landowner Vincent Don said.

