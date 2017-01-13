Frame calls AGM

RECOGNISED Papua New Guinea Rugby Football Union interim president Ben Frame has announced the date of the sport’s much-anticipated annual general meeting.

The AGM has been scheduled for Wednesday (Jan 25) in Port Moresby.

Details regarding both the venue and times will be made available in due course.

According to a circular released by Frame’s office, the purpose and business of the meeting, as required by the PNGRFU Constitution are:

To elect new executives to the PNGRFU board;

To formally report to the members on the activities and financial status of the PNGRFU, year ending Dec 31, 2015 and;

To present the audited financial report for the year ending Dec 31, 2015.

Frame said World Rugby would be sending an official be to present at the AGM to ensure the meeting was conducted in line with the constitution and legal democratic process.

In light of the recent political infighting surrounding rugby union in the country, the PNGRFU board headed by Frame have been sidelined by a competing faction led by Steven Kami, who has the backing of the Sports Minister Justin Tkatchenko.

“The PNGFRU board are aware of the actions of the illegal executives, who appointed themselves into office in a meeting that was not sanctioned or endorsed by PNGRFU, World Rugby or the IPA,” Frame said.

He condemned the group led by self-appointed president Steven Kami and chaired by Peter Tsiamalili Jr, who is chief executive of the PNG Sports Foundation.

“They have done everything in their powers to disrupt the union at a time when we should be congratulating our men’s and women’s teams on their recent performances,” Frame said.

