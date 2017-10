Soso, Loujaya and Delilah did not come in on “free rider” seats in the last term of parliament. They competed like anyone else.

Nobody, including women, should be given free seats. Take the case of a female medical doctor or a female civil engineer, for example. She was not given a medical degree (MBBS) or a Bachelor of Engineering degree on a free slate.

She earned it. So must my sisters, my wife, my mother or aunt.

Cyril Gare

Via email

