Fresh produce agency opens office in Port Moresby

THE Fresh Produce Development Agency (FPDA) has opened an office in Port Moresby to serve fruit and vegetable growers and suppliers in the Southern region.

The premises was formerly the Department of Agriculture and Livestock headquarters.

It was opened on Friday by Agriculture and Livestock secretary Dr Vele Ila’ava in the presence of FPDA general manager Mark Worinu and staff.

He said agriculture was ranked at the top during Independence in 1975, but we are now somewhere at the bottom.

“The challenge for us now is how do we get to the top of the list again,” he said.

“The government has given this challenge to us in the Alotau Accord II. We are hoping that will translate into the budget process.”

Ila’ava said the department was saving rent by using the department’s premises at Konedobu.

He acknowledged the work of the Fresh Produce Development Agency in developing the fresh produce industry in the country.

He said the focus was on reducing fresh produce imports.

“I know we are still importing a lot of vegetables when we have the best soil, best rainfall and cleanest air,” he said.

“I would like Fresh Produce Development Agency to have a bigger presence in the Southern region.

“You have already made an impact in the Highlands and elsewhere.

“Now is the time to transfer some of that impact to the Southern region.”

