My friend, grand old man of PNG politics

By VINCENT A. KUMURA

I WAS a 23 year old studying law at University of Papua New Guinea (UPNG) when I first met this man in July, 2004. Something unexpected and equally humbling that I never thought would have happened in my lifetime. The security guards escorted me up to his chamber in Parliament where I anxiously waited for him. Imagine the degree of nervousness that ripped through my spinal cord as I sat waiting for the most popular and powerful person in Papua New Guinea to arrive. Then he appeared, looking calm, composed and friendly. With his iconic sulu attire buckled so meticulously around his waist, hair combed neatly and a smile worn so warmly. His well-seasoned face sparkled with wisdom unending, everything about him appeared faultless.

With every calculated step he inched forward the heavy hard-wooded doors of his chambers with such grace, elegance and dignity. I heard respectful echoes and chants of “hello chief” filling the spacious halls of his chamber as he offered me to sit down on an antique brown leather couch. His firm handshake coupled with his assuring smile was electrifying. I felt very honoured and equally elated.

The man was none other than the Father of the Nation, Sir Michael Somare. That was the defining moment in my life where he came to my rescue with a K7000 cheque for my travelling expenses to the US for studies. I was deeply moved and empowered by his warm embrace and congratulatory remarks. We may have said so much within the 20 minutes of discourse, but what I remember most was these words he uttered to me… “son, I believe in education and have in many past instances helped many young aspiring students of PNG to study abroad in UK, Japan, China, Australia etc. However, not all of them have returned home. America is where the world is. Congratulations in your studies. I wish you all the best, but do not forget your home and your country.”

I must admit, those were some profound words of wisdom. The moment I had the cheque in my hand, thoughts of walking down the marble halls of a private university in America reigned on my chronometer. The next day, The National ran an article titled “PM Helps U.S Bound Student” (if I remember correctly). As the outgoing 10th Anniversary President of the Papua New Guinea Adventist Tertiary Students Association (PNGATSA), this article brought tears of joy to many eyes in campuses across PNG. It is not just an ordinary article; this is an article that would set history for the people of the remote handred mauntens of Bundi in Madang and Papua New Guinea. A few days later, I arrived at the Oakwood University Campus in Huntsville, Alabama with just a small hand bag and $200 in my pocket. The rest is now history.

In the summer of 2012, after graduating with a double MBA degree from La Sierra University in Riverside, California, I returned home to my beautiful country, PNG. The remote Bundi Station where I grew up as a boy, that held the foundation of my education and so proudly and dearly loved, seemed to have fallen apart. The school, which was built in 1958 as the first English speaking boarding school in the highlands and the station which was once a jewel of civilization now crumbled into debris. Coming back from one of the most developed country in the world, to that humble dilapidated school was such an emotional rollercoaster and I can’t even begin to describe how I felt then.

The fact is, this stark reality was overwhelming enough to cause me to make a complete U-turn. Coming from the brightest of city life and materialism, I denounced all that to become a harbinger of change for my people in Bundi. That was the moment when echoes of wisdom uttered by the Grand Chief in his chamber at Parliament some eight years ago rang alive. Since 2013, without any steady source of income at all, I have been directing several community impact projects in the areas of healthcare, education, eco-tourism and other community services to help the poor and disadvantage people of Usino-Bundi-the largest and one of the least developed districts in Madang. The projects I initiated have literally impacted thousands of lives to date.

In 2013, just before I left for Australia for advanced studies at Flinders University in Adelaide, I paid a courtesy visit to the Grand Chief’s office to thank him for believing in me and for investing in my education. I wouldn’t have gone half way around the world and attained such higher level degrees without the first seed he planted in me with his kind gesture of funding assistance.

On behalf of my family, the people of Bundi and Papua New Guinea, I will forever remain thankful for his unselfish and genuine kindness. His noble actions not only inspired me, but also paved a pathway for me to follow and touch the lives of many others. Today, Kumura Foundation with its motto “Live to Serve” strives to help, inspire and give the poor and disadvantage ones of Usino-Bundi a fair go in life.

Albert Schweitzer once said, “Do something for somebody every day for which you do not get paid.” Imagine how good our world would be like if everyone does that. What goes around comes around.

The Father of Papua New Guinea Hon. Sir. Michael Somare is not only my hero, the Prime Minister is my friend!

The writer is the Founder of Kumura Foundation and 2016 Digicel PNG Foundation Men of Honour – Community Ingenuity Awardee.

