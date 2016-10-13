Funding allocation determines services: MP

THE allocation of funding determines the projects to be targeted especially on roads and bridges in Wampar, Salamaua and Morobe councils in Huon Gulf, says MP Ross Seymour.

He said not all the funding was allocated at once. The first thing is to purchase heavy equipment for road construction so that the machineries remain the assets of the Huon Gulf district development authority.

Part of the funding was spent on the court case over the ship mv Morobe Rainforest, live raft maintenance plus K1.6 million for the out-of-court settlement to Bau Transport.

Seymour said a letter to the editor published in The National by one Edward Bauriawa on Monday was shallow and baseless because it focused only on the Morobe LLG without considering Salamaua and Wampar.

“The Sapa Bridge was constructed to an acceptable standard to be used by locals from Zia, Suena, Mawae and Binadere,” Seymour said.

He said the previous contractor engaged to build the bridge during former MP Sasa Zibe’s tenure left without completing the job and paying locals for their labour.

