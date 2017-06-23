The future of New Ireland is in your hands

PEOPLES Progress Party (PPP) was a coalition partner in the first government in 1975, represented Sir Julius Chan (Sir J).

Since then, PPP had dominated politics in the province for 41 years and is currently the ruling party in the province with all three seats held by party members.

I urge the people of New Ireland to vote for change.

Many aspiring New Irelanders have put their hands up to vie for the three seats so give them the support and opportunity to display their leadership qualities.

The future of New Ireland is truly in your hands.

Maris Tagu

Lae

