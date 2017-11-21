Games security boosted

PRISON officers in West New Britain are assisting police provide security during the PNG Games in Kimbe.

Lakiemata Prison commanding officer Superintendent John Kolaimus said 52 officers were involved in security duties during the games.

They were deployed as part of police operations under the command West New Britain police chief Superintendent Jim Namora.

Kolaimus said they were divided into two groups – one for each week.

This is to ensure security and normal prison operations continue during the games.

Kolaimus said prison operations had to be scaled down. “Work parties and prison industries are on hold,” he said.

“However, visits are still open to relatives.”

