Gas company opens new K1.2 million facility in Lae

THE new British Oxygen Company gas and gear facility in Lae will have an area manager with four retail specialists offering expertise and advice on gas, welding and equipment needs.

British Oxygen Company South Pacific managing director John Evans said the K1.2 million facility to be opened today will be

a one-stop shop for customers looking to buy gas, welding equipment, consumables and safety products.

The facility will service all customers regardless of size in respective operational capacity across a broad range of industries.

Evans said British Oxygen Company was the leading gas and engineering company in Papua New Guinea, supplying compressed and bulk gases, chemicals and equipment to customers across the mining, oil and gas, industrial, health, refrigeration and agriculture industries.

Apart from its operations in Lae and Port Moresby, it has a network of distributor partners in West New Britain, New Ireland, East New Britain, Autonomous Region of Bougainville, Madang, Eastern Highlands, Milne Bay, Western, Northern and East Sepik.

Like this: Like Loading...