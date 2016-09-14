Gavuone top pool in U21 men’s

By JACK AMI

LITTLE-known Gavuone Eagles surprised many in the National Open Volleyball Championships to end up in top spot in pool D on day two of the Under-21 men’s competition at the Taurama Aquatic Centre.

The team from Cloudy Bay, Abau district, comprising village youths denied Fairfax (2) the number one position after both sides finished on 10 points apiece — with the Eagles’ better points differential enabling the unlikely village side the top spot. Both sides won five and lost one match each after pool games.

The other pool leaders are Hula (pool A), NCDVA (1) (pool B) and NCDVA (3) (pool C).

Despite the stumbles and some gutsy efforts from the smaller association sides, NCD and Fairfax have dominated the competition and are looking good for the finals.

But they will have to account for reigning champions Vabukori and pool A leaders Hula.

Hula, Eagles and Gavuone have played with no inhibitions, bringing their enthusiasm and passion to the mix in their matches which has entertained the crowd.

Yesterday, the men’s continued their playoffs after the completion of the women’s fixtures, which dragged on due to slow scoring and the unavailability of balls, pushing back starting times for the men’s matches.

The senior competition serves in today after the championships’ opening ceremony.

PNG Volleyball Federation secretary Kila Oli said the U21 finals would be played in the morning, followed by the presentation while the opening ceremony with NCD Governor Powes Parkop and Sports Minister Justin Tkatchenko in attendance, would start after lunch.

Either of the MPs are expected to officially serve in the open men’s and women’s competitions, which go through until their finals on Sunday.

