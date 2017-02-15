Gawin new Hela PHA head

A LOCAL specialist obstetrician gynaecologist Dr Gunzee Gawin is the new chief executive officer of Hela Provincial Health Authority.

The authority’s board during a meeting last month endorsed Gawin’s appointment among other candidates who applied for the position.

Gawin, pictured, won the job following a merit-based selection process led by board chairman Peter Botten.

Botten expressed his appreciation to all candidates and said he was delighted with the strong response which demonstrated the authoriy’s ability to find the very best people to work in Hela.

“We are committed to excellent leadership and delivering a highly capable workforce,” Botten said.

“This starts with our CEO who will lead our staff and attract others to work in the province.

“We are very fortunate to have found a highly experienced CEO who is at the same time a caring individual committed to delivering world class health services.”

Botten thanked the Department of Health and the Department of Personnel Management for their expert guidance that helped ensure such a positive result.

Gawin has eight years of experience as CEO of Popondetta General Hospital. He holds a Masters of Medicine (obstetrics/gynaecology), a post graduate diploma and a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery from UPNG.

He has also completed an executive management course in health care delivery at Harvard Business School in the United States.

Gawin said he specifically wanted to go to Hela because it provided a unique opportunity to work with a highly effective board that put the people first.

“I am delighted with the appointment and the opportunity to work with many partners to deliver best practice health services in a manner that will serve as a model for others in Papua New Guinea,” he said.

The Hela PHA will be advertising a number of senior management and medical officer positions in coming weeks and encourage those who seek a fulfilling and unique career opportunity to apply.

