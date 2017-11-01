General Electric appoints Hart as new chief executive

KEVIN Hart has been appointed the chief executive of General Electric (GE) Papua New Guinea and GE New Zealand.

Hart replaces Peter Loko, who passed away this year, while serving as the GE PNG chief executive.

Hart previously held the role of country leader in New Zealand following more than 30 years in the energy sector.

He will now expand his role to oversee GE’s businesses in New Zealand and Papua New Guinea, which would see a focus on supporting the growth and development of the country’s infrastructure.

Hart said: “I am pleased to expand my role to include PNG, a region with immense opportunity for growth.

“I look forward to continuing the good work of my close colleague Peter Loko, who was instrumental in developing GE’s presence here.

“We have made a long-term commitment to PNG and I am delighted to lead GE’s presence here.”

Wouter Van Wersch, president and chief executive of GE in the Asean/ANZ region said: “Kevin has had great success leading the business in New Zealand. I am confident he will again replicate that success and help drive growth investment in PNG.”

GE is a digital industrial company with software-defined machines and solutions. It is organised around a global exchange of knowledge, the “GE Store,” through which each business share and accesses the same technology, markets, structure and intellect.

